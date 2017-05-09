Highlights: Pace ousts Southern Connecticut State in first round of NE-10 Baseball tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut State University baseball team fell to Pace University in the first round of the NE10 tournament, 5-2.

TEAM RECORDS: So. Connecticut (27-14-1) | Pace (29-17)

Pace jumped on the board early where they scored one run in the top of the first. The game stayed scoreless until the fourth inning, where Pace added one run to take a 2-0 lead.

The Setters added another run in the fifth, 3-0 Pace. Griffin Garabedian (Hamden, Conn.) stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning and smacked an RBI single to left center putting the Owls within two, 3-1.

Ryan Kaplan (Fishkill, N.Y) singled in the seventh inning and drove home Nolan Cloutier (Wallingford, Conn.) to get the Owls within one, 3-2.

Pace scored in the top of the eighth inning and again in the top of the ninth securing the win, 5-2.

UP NEXT

The Owls will wait to see if they receive a bid into the NCAA tournament after the conclusion of the NE10 tournament.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor