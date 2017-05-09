If you’re under 30, you can’t argue that LeBron is the Greatest of All-Time

(WTNH)–I hate to sound like an old man (maybe I’m getting there with this rant), but seriously man, these millennials are driving me crazy.

I was reading this otherwise innocuous Deadspin article from this dude named Giri Nathan, in which he was talking existentially about the Raptors.

He’s going on about whether or not Toronto should be happy losing in the conference semifinals (maybe since they’re Canadian; here in America we strive for championships), when out of nowhere, he unleashes this flippant qualifier at the beginning of one of his paragraphs:

“Is there any shame in losing to LeBron James? Generally, no, it is not shameful to lose to the greatest basketball player of all time…”

Oh really, Giri?

You’re just gonna throw that out there like there’s no debate, like Michael Jordan isn’t even deserving of being brought up? Like you couldn’t just throw a “one of the” in there to show that there is actually reasonable disagreement on this issue?

Right there, I had to stop reading.

In fact, I stopped reading and started writing this.

And here’s the thing.

I looked up Giri on Twitter. And of course, he’s (probably) 25 years old. I mean, he could be older than that, it’s possible–but his opinion screams otherwise.

This is the problem with millennials these days.

Just because LeBron is playing at a level you’ve never seen before (34.4 ppg, 9 rpg, 11 apg in the playoffs), doesn’t mean that no one has ever played on that level before.

In fact, here’s a new rule for basketball fans:

If you are under the age of 30, you can’t have an opinion on who the Greatest Player of All-Time is.

If your point of reference on Michael Jordan is Wizards Jordan, you don’t know what you’re talking about.

Sure, there are some millennials who have seen clips of MJ on YouTube and will concede that he was great, but even they don’t have the memories of MJ ruthlessly terrorizing the rest of the league and winning titles based on sheer will.

Jordan denied an entire generation of NBA stars a championship.

Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, Sonics Gary Payton, Reggie Miller–none of those guys could get past MJ. And they were all a whole lot better than Kyle Lowry, Gilbert Arenas, Paul George and the rest of the “competition” LeBron has faced in the East.

Michael Jordan’s Bulls should have won 10 titles in a row. If he didn’t retire (or serve a 1-year gambling suspension) to play baseball, and then retire again due to an impending lockout, he probably would have.

Of course, you make the argument that 30-to-40 year olds never saw Magic or Kareem play, and thus, they can’t have an opinion on the GOAT.

That’s where you’re wrong again.

The difference is that, back when MJ was at the height of his dominance in the ’90s, old-timers who had seen Bill Russell, Oscar Robertson, Magic and Kareem openly admitted that Jordan was the GOAT. It was an accepted fact, like “penicillin can cure syphilis.”

You don’t hear that kind of widespread agreement now.

So chill out, millennials.

LeBron may be the greatest player in the Twitter era, but unlike the meme you just saw on Instagram, he’s not the greatest thing ever.

And oh yeah—-Get off my lawn.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff