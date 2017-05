(WTNH)–Connecticut’s professional tennis event got a nice name boost on Tuesday. Sloane Stephens accepted a wild card to play in the tournament this summer.

Stephens has been sidelined with a foot injury since the Olympic Games in Rio. On Monday, Stephens was in New Haven participating in the Kids’ Clinic at the Connecticut Tennis Center.

350 area third graders were introduced to the game of tennis and encouraged to play.

Stephens has been ranked as high as No. 11 in the world.

More stories by John Pierson