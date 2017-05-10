Highlights: Branford baseball wins seventh straight, 8-2, over North Haven

In North Haven, the Indians got a visit from a streaking Branford team. The Hornets came in winners of 6 straight. They outscored opponents 59-12 in that stretch.

Branford was back at it tonight. In the second inning, Alphonse Suppa and Trevor Brown on. Robbie Barbash goes yard, a three-run shot. It was 3-0.

4th inning, Hornets load ’em up for Zach Whithington, who does a little opposite field hitting. Jordan Botte and Zane Kmetick score. Branford takes a 5 run lead.

They’d add three more runs.

8-2 the final. Branford wins its seventh straight.

Check out the highlights.

