Highlights: Fairfield Prep lacrosse cruises past Notre Dame-West Haven, 18-5

(WTNH)–Two of the better high school lacrosse teams in the Southern Connecticut Conference did battle on Wednesday night. Sixth-ranked Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame of West Haven met up.

The Jesuits were aggressive early on, taking a three-goal lead and then making it four goals when John McGee found the back of the net.

He’d add another one and Prep was up 10-0.

In the third, Nico Ragaini got one back for the Green Knights, cutting the deficit to 10-2.

But Prep would keep coming and go on to win big. The final score was 18-5.

Check out the highlights.

