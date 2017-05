(WTNH)–Guilford baseball took on Shelton on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians were up a run and made it a two-run game in the fifth when Sean Kellaher took one to the right side. Jack Strand scored from third.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Gaels responded. William Ciccone with an RBI base hit, two runners came around to score. It was all tied up.

The Indians would pull ahead late though, and the bullpen shut it down. Logan Hitchcock came up with a huge strikeout.

Guilford wins, 3-2.

