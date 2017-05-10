Highlights: Hartford Yard Goats clipped by New Hampshire, 4-3, in morning game

(WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats are playing their best ball of the season so far. They’ve won four straight games, and are enjoying some good home crowds, too.

Weekends have been a success, and morning games– with lots of school kids– make for a great atmosphere. This morning, Jerry Weinstein’s club wrapped up a series with New Hampshire. First pitch was 10:30 a.m.

New Hampshire took a 2-0 lead on a homer from Harold Ramirez in the fourth (a little yard work), but Ashley Graeter would draw the ‘Goats within one in the ninth on a two-run shot of his own.

Fisher Cats went on to win, though, 4-3. Check out the highlights.

