Ivy League Championship Series between Yale, Penn postponed

From YaleBulldogs.com:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Ivy League Baseball Championship Series at Yale Field, originally scheduled for May 13-14, has been postponed to May 16-17 due to anticipated inclement weather on Saturday and Sunday in the West Haven, Conn., area.

The series-opening doubleheader will begin at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, with game two commencing 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. The if-necessary third game will be contested at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

The best-of-three series will pit Lou Gehrig Division champion Penn (23-20, 12-8 Ivy) against Red Rolfe Division titlist Yale (27-16, 16-4 Ivy). The Quakers claimed the Gehrig Division title via a 6-3 victory in a one-game playoff at Columbia’s Robertson Field at Satow Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

During the regular season, the Bulldogs swept the doubleheader vs. the Quakers at Yale Field on Sunday, April 9, including a 5-4 win on a walk-off double by Benny Wanger in the bottom of the 10th inning of the nightcap.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor