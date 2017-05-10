UConn baseball looking to finish strong in up-and-down season

(WTNH)–It’s been an up-and-down stretch for the UConn baseball team. The Huskies (26-20, 10-8/AAC) are 5-5 in their last 10 games. Jim Penders’ guys won their second straight on Tuesday, a 5-1 win over Sacred Heart.

The Huskies are starting to get some good pitching and timely hitting. Connecticut is looking to finish the season strong, with just eight games to go, all at home.

Penders hopes the home cooking gets his team going and sets the Huskies up for a run in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

“We’ve been somewhere other than Storrs, Connecticut, for 51 of 82 days which is very difficult when these guys are in school and trying to balance academics and win a bunch of games and its gonna be nice to actually be home,” Penders said.

“We know that there is some untapped potential that we’re going to try and capture by the end of the season and going into the postseason. We have very high goals for ourselves going into every season and I really like the talent of this team and the character and thats gonna help us down the stretch.”

