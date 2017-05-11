One-on-one with Yankees up-and-coming superstar Aaron Judge

He’s everyone’s favorite Yankee. Aaron Judge, the big 6-7, 275-pound right fielder has already hit 13 homers and has 28 RBIs so far this season. He also snagged the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated.

His biggest accomplishment though?

Talking to the SportzEdge guys.

We caught up with him before the Yankees-Astros game at the Stadium on Thursday. Check out the video above and watch our complete interview below:

Don’t forget you can catch the Yankees on MyTV9 this season. The Bronx Bombers take on the Astros in our MyTV9 game on Friday night. For a complete list of games this season, click here.

