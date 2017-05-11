Sacred Heart Academy softball stuns Amity, themselves, 14-0

(WTNH)–What a week it’s been in high school softball. Cheshire saw its run of 39 straight wins end on Monday. The team the Rams beat in last year’s state final–Amity–saw its own eight game win streak end on Thursday night.

The Spartans were taking on Sacred Heart Academy. There was lots of pink on the field, as this game benefitted Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Sharks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Emily Drezek drilled a two-run homer. They’d go up 10-0 in the third, and tacked on another four runs to win it, 14-0.

Sacred Heart Academy stunned even themselves.

“I’m going to be honest I did not expect it, but I know my team we’ve had potential all year to beat a team like this,” said infielder Emily Drezek. “Our coach keeps saying our signature win was Guilford, now our signature win is Amity.

“This is the first time in a long time we beat Amity and now this is something we can build off of,” said coach Al Ramelli. “I just got done telling them in the huddle that the team that I saw tonight, I’m not going to expect anything less than from here on out.”

