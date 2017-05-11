UConn men’s basketball lands 6-9 power forward Isaiah “Pork Chop” Whaley

(WTNH)–UConn has filled one of its open roster spots for 2017, signing 6-9 power forward Isaiah Whaley, according to Scout.com’s Evan Daniels.

The Mount Zion Prep (Baltimore, Md.) big man also considered Seton Hall and Miami of Ohio, according to Daniels. He says he picked UConn because he likes the Huskies’ “high-tempo” offense, and said he formed a bond with Kevin Ollie.

Whaley, who’s 6-9, 190 pounds, also has the nickname “Pork Chop,” apparently because he told his fifth grade teacher that was his favorite food.

The three-star prospect from Gastonia, North Carolina joins Josh Carlton and Tyler Polley in the Huskies’ 2017 recruiting class. Fordham transfer Antwoine Anderson and former South Carolina forward Eric Cobb are also coming in for next season.

“I can help them immediately with my defense and running the floor,” Whaley told Scout. “I feel when they put more weight on me I can help more inside.”

Check out a short highlight clip of “Pork Chop” below:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff