UConn men’s basketball lands 6-9 power forward Isaiah “Pork Chop” Whaley

By Published: Updated:
Kevin Ollie is keeping it positive despite a worrying offseason. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–UConn has filled one of its open roster spots for 2017, signing 6-9 power forward Isaiah Whaley, according to Scout.com’s Evan Daniels.

The Mount Zion Prep (Baltimore, Md.) big man also considered Seton Hall and Miami of Ohio, according to Daniels. He says he picked UConn because he likes the Huskies’ “high-tempo” offense, and said he formed a bond with Kevin Ollie.

Whaley, who’s 6-9, 190 pounds, also has the nickname “Pork Chop,” apparently because he told his fifth grade teacher that was his favorite food.

The three-star prospect from Gastonia, North Carolina joins Josh Carlton and Tyler Polley in the Huskies’ 2017 recruiting class. Fordham transfer Antwoine Anderson and former South Carolina forward Eric Cobb are also coming in for next season.

“I can help them immediately with my defense and running the floor,” Whaley told Scout. “I feel when they put more weight on me I can help more inside.”

Check out a short highlight clip of “Pork Chop” below:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s