Catching up with former UConn star, Astros centerfielder George Springer

(WTNH)–The Houston Astros have the best record in baseball right now. They’re taking on the other best team in the A.L., the Yankees, in the Bronx. The ‘Stros beat the Yanks on Thursday night, with former UConn star George Springer providing the game-winning hit.

Springer is now in his fourth major league season, and he’s having as much fun as he did as a Husky. We caught up with him before the game Thursday.

PIERSON: How much how much better a player are you now than that rookie year?

SPRINGER: I hope a lot better. I learned a lot about myself, I learned a lot about the game, and I can honestly say that this game is hard and you just have to keep making adjustments every day.

PIERSON: How much of it is still believing in yourself?

SPRINGER: This is a game where they’ll if you fail seven out of 10 times, you’rE Hall of Fame hitter. It’s something hard to grasp, because you’re so built for success all the time, is the game of constant failures and how do you handle that.

PIERSON: We still watch from afar in Connecticut when you’re making these diving catches, hitting these home runs, you still look like you’re a kid out there having fun. Is this still as much fun for you?

SPRINGER: Oh yeah it has to be fun. This game is hard enough, and if you’re not having fun I don’t know what to tell you, because this is the best game ever, and the best job in the world.

PIERSON: What surprised me the most about being a big league player?

SPRINGER: Man there’s a lot, the travel, the time zones. You don’t just show up every day at 5 o’clock and play at 7:10. There’s a lot that goes into every game–studying film, so much that the average fan or someone on the clubhouse doesn’t see. I just try to play the game hard every day and do things to help the team win.

