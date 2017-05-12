Celtics troll Wizards by wearing all black “like a funeral” to Game 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Borrowing a page from their opponent’s style playbook, the Boston Celtics showed up wearing black clothes ahead of Game 6 of their playoff series against the Washington Wizards.

The Celtics’ attire Friday night could be seen as a nod to what the Wizards did before a regular-season matchup in January that became known as the “Funeral Game.” Washington’s players dressed all in black, then beat Boston.

The Celtics showed up to Game 6 wearing all black. They're trying to put the Wizards away tonight at 8 ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UzysSWrRed — ESPN (@espn) May 12, 2017

A Boston victory Friday would end the series and send the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.

Celtics players Avery Bradley and Gerald Green both insisted that the fashion choice was not planned.

More arrivals in funeral attire. pic.twitter.com/1RZvtS9Cu9 — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 12, 2017

C's co-owner Wyc Grousbeck shows up in black leather jacket and black jeans, but not as part of team action. "I just dress this way." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 12, 2017

Both coaches joked about the topic pregame.

Asked about his players’ sartorial decision, Boston’s Brad Stevens said: “I’m not on the text chain. By design.”

Washington’s Scott Brooks said with a smile: “I don’t care what they wear. I really don’t care.”

Then he added: “Wearing black, it’s great. It’s a great color. Makes me look thin, right?”

