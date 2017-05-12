DiMascio pitches New Haven baseball into NE10 championship round

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – For the second time on the day, the University of New Haven baseball team got a superlative pitching performance as the Chargers defeated the No. 5 Southern New Hampshire Penmen (who are 41-9 on the season) 3-0 on Friday night. With the win, New Haven advances to the Northeast-10 Conference Championship round where it will take on the Franklin Pierce Ravens.

Playing their second elimination game of the day, the Chargers got an outstanding start from Devon DiMascio (Mansfield, Mass./Xaverian Brothers) who carried a no-hitter through six innings on his way to tossing seven shutout frames. The offense supported him early with two runs in the first and added a run in the sixth.

Offensively for the game, Robert Petrillo (Branford, Conn./Branford) had two hits and Tom Walraven (Pine Bush, N.Y./Pine Bush) scored a pair of runs.

HIGHLIGHTS

As they did in the first game of the day, New Haven jumped on the board in the first inning. With one out, Walraven walked in front of singles by Petrillo and Nick Perrelli (North Branford, Conn./North Branford), the latter of which, scored Walraven to make it 1-0. A wild pitch moved Petrillo to third and Perrelli to second before a sac fly by Jack Zagaja (Merrick, N.Y./St. Dominic) plated the lead runner, extending the lead to 2-0.

Neither team scored again until the sixth when Walraven led off the frame by reaching on an error and promptly stone second. Petrillo doubled following a seven-pitch battle to bring home Walraven and make, making it 3-0.

Meanwhile on the mound, DiMascio was brilliant, allowing two hits in seven shutout innings. He took a no-hitter through six innings and struck out three in the game.

Brandon LaManna (Smithtown, N.Y./Smithtown West) pitched a scoreless eighth and David Palmer (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip) came in to lock the door in the ninth for his first save.

UP NEXT

New Haven will face Franklin Pierce in Saturday’s championship round, needing to beat FPU twice for the title. The Ravens advanced to Saturday with a win against SNHU earlier in the afternoon. The title game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., however, due to heavy rains in the forecast, a determination of the start time will be made at 7:00 a.m. with the game potentially beginning as early as 8:00 a.m. For up to date information on the game time and all things New Haven Athletics, continue to visit NewHavenChargers.com or follow @UNHChargers on Twitter and Instagram.

