Former UConn guard Kelly Faris released by Connecticut Sun

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun made their final cuts on Friday, and former UConn guard Kelly Faris was one of them. Faris was the 11th overall pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Sun. She won two national titles while at UConn.

“I appreciate that she plays the game the right way, she plays hard, so the intangibles are tough to lose, but we made a decision to go a different direction at the start of camp,” said Sun coach Curt Miller.

The 26-year-old Faris played four seasons with the Sun. She’s also spent time playing professionally overseas in the offseason.

