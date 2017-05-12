UConn rowing captain Arielle Sherman doubles as a beekeeper

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s rowing team is in Florida for the American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday. Leading the way for the Huskies is senior captain Arielle Sherman. The Old Lyme native has created quite a buzz around campus.

Sherman’s four year rowing career comes to an end this weekend. Becoming a successful Division 1 rower wasn’t exactly the plan growing up.

“Rowing isn’t one of those things where you’re like, sign me up, sign my kid up for rowing like you sign up for soccer or something like that,” she said.

But in seventh grade, her mom signed her up for a team at Rodgers Lake in Old Lyme. The sport started to grow on her.

“I wasn’t the most coopeartive person I would say, going into it, but I didn’t really know anything about rowing at all, and once I got into it, I definitely started liking it a lot.”

She also liked the idea of working as a team. Rowing is not a sport of individual achievement.

“You need to be in sync with everyone and if you’re not, the whole boat is going to feel it,” Sherman said.

Teamwork on Coventry Lake is not the only part of her life that requires precision movements and attention to detail. She’s also a beekeeper.

Sherman’s interest in bees started her senior year in high school.

For her senior project she shadowed one of her moms friends who had a few hives at her home and like rowing, it grew on her.

“I think it’s kind of amazing what they can do, they’re so small and everything that they stand for, how they help, it’s amazing,” she said.

Sherman joined the UConn Beekeeping Club as a freshman, and a couple of times a month, she tends to the hives at Mansfield Community Garden.

“If you think about rowing, it’s not an individual sport, it’s a team sport. You dont really do anything by yourself, so you have to work together. And with bees, you see that there is one queen but everyone tends to her and everyone works together to help her,” she said.

So is she the Queen Bee of the rowing team?

“No, no, I do not want that similarity to me,” she said, laughing.

