Yale lacrosse’s Andy Shay previews NCAA Tournament

(WTNH)– For the fifth time in the last six seasons, the Yale men’s lacrosse team will compete for a national championship. The No. 15 Bulldogs (10-5), winners of the Ivy League’s regular season and tournament, take on No. 2 Syracuse (12-2) Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in the indoor sports mecca of upstate New York, the Carrier Dome. The first-round NCAA Tournament contest airs live on ESPNU.

We caught up with head coach Andy Shay to check in on how his team is doing, and to talk about the matchup with the ‘Cuse and the success the program has had over the past few years.

