Connecticut’s George Springer, Charlie Morton help spoil Derek Jeter Night at Yankee Stadium

(WTNH)–Derek Jeter had his night at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, but a couple of Connecticut natives, now playing for Houston, helped spoil the celebration.

The game that followed the breathless Jeter tribute turned ugly quickly for the Yankees, as New Britain’s George Springer led off the game with a home run, one of two he hit on the night.

Those homers backed the pitching of Redding’s Charlie Morton, who is a former standout at Joel Barlow High School.

Morton struck out 10, including seven in a row, in five and two-thirds innings pitched.

Morton calls Springer his favorite player to watch, saying he likes the way the former Husky plays with a youthful bounce in his step.

Springer’s two homers last night give him nine on the season. He also scored three of the Astros 10 runs in Houston’s 10-7 win.

The former UConn All-American is a clubhouse favorite amongst his teammates, much like he was during his days as a Husky.

Two non-baseball memories from Storrs–his ability to do a standing backflip and his addiction to Skittles.

More stories by John Pierson