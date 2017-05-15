Free Southeastern Connecticut Regional Youth Track Meet to be held Friday

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The third annual Southeastern Connecticut Regional Track Meet will be held on Friday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Fitch High School in Groton. Parks and Recreation departments from the towns of East Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, New London, Norwich, and Waterford have coordinated to plan the event, which replaced the former Hershey Track Meet in 2015.

The event is free and open to boys and girls up to age 14. Participants compete by age in the following events: 50 meter dash, 100 meter dash, 400 meter dash, 800 meter dash, 1600 meter run, standing long jump, and softball throw. Each child may enter up to 3 events. Age divisions are 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.

Registration is from 5-5:45 p.m. and the competition begins at 6:00. For more information, visit GrotonRec.com/SECTtrack.asp.

