(WTNH)–The Guilford softball team is a force to be reckoned with in Class L. The Indians upset top-seeded Cheshire last week, and beat Law of Milford this afternoon.

They took a 4-0 lead in the first ininng on a three-run homer by Leah Kornguth the big hit.

The Indians were up 4-1 in the 3rd, and add another run. Jordan Goldstein with an RBI single scores Emily Torre.

Torre had 4 hits.

Indians win it, 6-4. They are 13-4 on the season.

Check out the highlights.

