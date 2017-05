(WTNH)–The Jonathan Law baseball team was trying to close out the season strong. The Lawmen picked up their first win of the year on Friday, and on Tuesday, they beat Valley Regional.

Law scored four times in the second inning. Two wild pitches, a bunch of walks and a fielders’ choice helped them build a 5-0 lead.

Pitcher Conor Creane did the rest.

It’s the second straight win for Law, which closed it out, 8-0.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

