(WTNH)–The regular season wraps up this week in high school spring sports. Seymour softball will get a chance to defend its Class M title from last season.

The Wildcats have dropped just one game this season. On Tuesday, the ‘Cats got a visit from Naugatuck on Senior Night.

It was tied at 1 in the second inning, when Seymour took the lead. Becca Johnson roped one to left center. Two runs would score. Wildcats led, 3-1.

They would go on to win, 9-5.

