(WTNH)–In this UConn “Huskies All-Access” Flashback, John Pierson asked then-UConn women’s basketball star Maya Moore, baseball star George Springer, baseball coach Jim Penders and some other former Huskies what they would bring to a deserted island–if they could only bring three things.

Their reactions are pretty interesting–Maya asks if she can bring a person, then wants to bring a tele-transporter. Springer lists Skittles as one of his must-have items.

Check it out in the video above.

