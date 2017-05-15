Mercury star Diana Taurasi weds ex-teammate Penny Taylor

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2012, file photo, injured Phoenix Mercury players Penny Taylor, left, of Australia, and Diana Taurasi stand at the team bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, in Phoenix. Diana Taurasi has married former Phoenix Mercury teammate Penny Taylor, then played in the team's season opener less than 24 hours later. The 34-year-old Taurasi has played for the Mercury since 2004, helping the team win three titles. She also helped the U.S. win four consecutive Olympic gold medals. The couple married Saturday, May 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi has married former Phoenix Mercury teammate Penny Taylor, then played in the team’s season opener less than 24 hours later.

The 34-year-old Taurasi has played for the Mercury since 2004, helping the team win three titles. She also helped the U.S. win four consecutive Olympic gold medals.

The couple married Saturday.

Taurasi had a rough opener on Sunday, shooting 1-for-11 in the 68-58 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Taylor, who will turn 36 next week, retired last summer after a 13-year career in the WNBA. She played her final 10 seasons in Phoenix and is now the team’s director of player personnel.

She previously was married to a Brazilian beach volleyball player, but the couple divorced after three years. The two WNBA players had kept their relationship out of the public spotlight.
