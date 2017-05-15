New Haven baseball earns No. 2 seed in East Region, will face Dominican in NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fresh off a win in the Northeast-10 Conference Baseball Championship, the University of New Haven baseball team will make its 29th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and first since 2013. The Chargers are the No. 2 seed in the East Region and will take on the No. 7 seed Dominican Chargers in their first game on Thursday, May 18 at 3:00 p.m. on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University.

The winner of the New Haven-Dominican game will take on the winner of the game between No. 3 Saint Thomas Aquinas and No. 6 Southern Connecticut State on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. with that victor advancing to take on either No. 1 Southern New Hampshire, No. 4 LIU Post or No. 5 Felician. The double elimination tournament wraps up with a game on Monday, May 22 between the two remaining schools.

Led by seven All-Conference performers including First Team members David Palmer (East Islip, N.Y./East Islip) and Tom Walraven (Pine Bush, N.Y./Pine Bush), Second Team performers Tim Kennedy (Ridge, N.Y./Longwood), Robert Petrillo (Branford, Conn./Branford) and Jack Zagaja (Merrick, N.Y./St. Dominic) and All-Rookie Team members Matt Chamberlain (North Branford, Conn./North Branford) and Brandon LaManna (Smithtown, N.Y./Smithtown West), the Chargers won the Northeast-10 Conference Championship for the first time since 2013 and have compiled their first 30-win season since that same year.

Thursday, May 18

Game 1: No. 3 Saint Thomas Aquinas vs. No. 6 Southern Connecticut State – 11:00 a.m.

Game 2: No. 2 New Haven vs. No. 7 Dominican – 3:00 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4. LIU Post vs. No. 5 Felician – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 11:00 a.m. (loser is eliminated)

Game 5: No. 1 Southern New Hampshire vs. Game 3 Winner – 3:00 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Game 7: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser – 11:00 a.m.(loser is eliminated)

Game 8: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser – 3:00 p.m. (loser is eliminated)

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner – 7:00 p.m.



Sunday, May 21

Game 10: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 12:00 p.m. (loser is eliminated)

Game 11: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 9 Loser – 3:30 p.m. (loser is eliminated)

Monday, May 22

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner – 12:00 p.m.

Game 13: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser – 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

