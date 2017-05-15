UConn baseball to host East Carolina at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

(WTNH)–UConn baseball will be taking the field at Dunkin’ Donuts Park for the first time ever on Thursday, when they host the East Carolina Pirates. The game, originally scheduled to be played in Storrs, will begin at 7:05 p.m. in Hartford.

The series closes out the regular season for the Huskies (28-22, 12-9/American Athletic Conference), who swept ECU (27-25, 6-15/AAC) in Greenville back in April.

UConn will become the third in-state school to play at the new home of the Hartford Yard Goats, as the University of Hartford and Quinnipiac opened the stadium in a game last month.

You can purchase tickets on the Yard Goats’ website.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff