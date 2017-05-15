UConn “Huskies All-Access” Flashbacks: George Springer as a standout freshman

(WTNH)–In this “Huskies All-Access” Flashback, we take a look at Houston Astros centerfielder George Springer during his UConn baseball days. Springer was a force right away, hitting cleanup as a freshman and breaking UConn’s all-time single-season home run record that same year.



Here’s the script from our feature:

“His last name is perfect. You know, Springer, it epitomizes what’s in th ere. He’s got great spring to his game, to his personality,” said head coach Jim Penders.

George Springer is a smart kid. But he doesn’t think much–when it comes to baseball.

“Swing hard and hit it on a line,” he said of his hitting philosophy.

So far, so good. Springer has become UConn’s big swinger. He’s only a freshman.

“I don’t know if I’ve exceeded my expectations. I just think that you get in the box, you go up there and swing and whatever happens, happens.”

What’s happening? Well, the ball is jumping off his bat at a record-setting pace. Springer broke the UConn record for most home runs in a season.

“He’s pretty much leading the team in hitting. He’s leading the team in home runs, runs scored, RBI. He’s a force to be reckoned with.”

He’s been such a force that Penders bats Springer fourth. It’s an honor for any player, let alone a first-year guy.

“At the same time, it’s also a ton of pressure, because you get a guy on and I have to get him in. Because that’s my job, because I’m hitting 4th,” he said.

Springer is among the best in the Big East. The Minnesota Twins drafted him out of high school. He passed, even though the Twins’ Double-A team, the Rock Cats, are based in his home town.

The way the history major sees it, Connecticut was the perfect fit. His dad played ball there. His mom was a UConn gymnast.

“In my heart, I knew that this was the place I wanted to go. I’m proud to have a ‘C’ on my hat, on my chest,” Springer said.

