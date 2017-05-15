Yale baseball ready for Ivy League title series starting Tuesday

(WTNH)–After a couple of weeks off, the Yale baseball team will play for an Ivy League championship for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs will host Penn over at Yale Field. They were supposed to play this past weekend, but were postponed due to the weather.

Now, it comes down to a best-of-three series, with the winner heading to the NCAA Tournament.

This Yale team seems cool, confident, and ready to go.

“This is one of my favorite teams, because of how loose they are, they’re crazy and they love each other, and they hang out together. They’ve made this year extra enjoyable for me.”

Game 1 of two starts Tuesday at 12:05 p.m.

More stories by John Pierson