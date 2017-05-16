Yale’s Makai Mason will transfer to Baylor after next season

(WTNH)–Yale senior guard Makai Mason will transfer to Baylor after this season to play as a graduate student, according to a report earlier this week from 247Sports.com.

Mason, who scored 31 points to lead Yale to arguably its biggest win in school history–an upset over Baylor in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament, will graduate from Yale next spring and suit up for the Bears the following fall.

The 6-1 guard from Greenfield, Mass., sat out last season with a broken foot. He has two years of eligibility remaining under NCAA rules, but the Ivy League prohibits players from competing after their fourth year in school.

So Mason, who was recently elected the Bulldogs’ team captain, will move on to Baylor in 2018.

He averaged a team-leading 16 points and 3.8 assists for Yale in 2015-16.

The move to the Big 12 should help Mason’s NBA Draft stock. He participated in the 2016 draft combine before withdrawing his name and returning to school.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff