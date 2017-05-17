Branford girls lacrosse picks up signature win over Hand of Madison

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– What sport isn’t Hand of Madison good in? The girls lacrosse team was looking for its 13th win of the season Tueaday night against a 10-win Branford team.

The Tigers were the top ranked team in Class M heading into the night, just one loss on the season. The Hornets not far behind in the M standings but looking for a signature win.

This one went back and forth all night. After leading 4-3 at the half it looked like Hand was taking control late in the game. Riley Kokoruda and Taylor Scully helped Hand go in front 12-10 with just minutes to play.

But Branford answered with the games last 3 goals. Juniors Autumn McHenry and Sabrina Torcellini hooked up to get the Hornets within a goal at 12-11.

Sophie Spencer then tied it with a goal, then with 39 seconds to play Spencer took a set up from Torcellini and buried the game winner.

Branford won it 13-12.

It’s the Hornets 18th straight home win and their first over Hand in 9 years.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor