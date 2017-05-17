Former Hillhouse star Bria Holmes ready for breakout year in WNBA

By Published:
Atlanta Dreams Bria Holmes looks to pass around San Antonio Stars Alex Montgomery, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 4, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–It’s year two in the WNBA career of New Haven’s Bria Holmes.

The former Hillhouse star is ready for a breakout season with the Atlanta Dream, and she’ll be asked to play a bigger role in the absence of Olympian Angel McCoughtry, who is taking the WNBA season off to rest.

After a successful winter season playing in Israel, Holmes returned to Atlanta having gotten the most of her overseas experience.

“I just did a lot of shopping and sightseeing and stuff, that’s the homeland, so I was just out there exploring everything in Jerusalem, and it was just nice,” Holmes said.

Holmes opened the season with 15 points in the Dream’s win over the Sun at Mohegan Sun this past weekend.

