Highlights: Branford baseball beats Guilford, 5-4, on game-ending play at the plate

Guilford and Branford baseball coming into Wednesday hot. The Hornets were winners of eight straight The Indians had won five of their last seven.

We pick the highlights up in the sixth, tied at 3. The Indians take the lead as Kevin Cargos comes home on an errant throw from second. Guilford went up, 4-3.

Branford tied it in the seventh, and then took the lead. Trevor Brown goes up the middle, and Jordan Botte races home. Branford led, 5-4.

But they weren’t in the clear yet. Bottom of the seventh, two outs for John Luke Cianciolo. He goes to left, Matt Dolan gets the green light but Brown comes up with a perfect throw, and that’s how the game ends.

Hornets win it, 5-4.

