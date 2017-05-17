Highlights: North Haven lacrosse edges Amity, 10-5

Published:

(WTNH)–North Haven hosting Amity in boys’ high school lacrosse on Wednesday night. The Spartans were looking good early. They led at the half thanks to plays like this. Luke Smith only way to score was over the shoulder, gets it to go.

5-3 Amity at halftime. But North Haven came back. PJ Saracino working on his man–gets the shooting space he needs. That tied it at 5 in the third.

The Indians weren’t done. They take the lead as Korbin Pecora has it. He stops, spins, and scores.

North Haven wins 10-5.

Check out the highlights.

