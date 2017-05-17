Hornets PG Kemba Walker has ‘minor’ procedure on left knee

Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) reacts after being injured late in the second half of an NBA basketball gameagainst the Boston Celtics in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, April 8, 2017. The Celtics won 121-114. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has had a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

The Hornets said Wednesday in a release that the typical recovery time for Walker’s procedure is approximately six weeks.

The six-year NBA veteran appeared in 79 games for the Hornets last season for the Hornets, averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.

He was named the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time in his career.

