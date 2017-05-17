Islanders to take on Rangers in preseason game at Webster Bank Arena

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (May 16, 2017) – The New York Islanders will take on the New York Rangers in an NHL preseason game at Webster Bank Arena on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The venue is home to the Islanders’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Webster Bank Arena, located at 600 Main Street in downtown Bridgeport, has hosted an NHL preseason game on five other occasions, including last October when the Islanders faced the Washington Capitals. Bridgeport also played host to sellout crowds for Islanders exhibition contests against the Boston Bruins in 2011 and 2014.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor