UConn women’s basketball to face Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun in December

(WTNH)–The UConn women’s basketball team will face Oklahoma in the 2017 Hall of Fame Women’s Holiday Showcase, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

The Huskies and Sooners will square off on December 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The game is part of a four-year series that will see Oklahoma travel to Connecticut in 2017 and 2019, while the Huskies will make the trip to the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, or Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder play, in 2018 and 2020.

The programs have played a total of 10 times, including the 2002 NCAA National Championship. The Huskies have never lost to the Sooners.

“We are thrilled to be playing in an event sponsored by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for the fourth-straight season,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said. “Our fans in southeastern Connecticut help create a fantastic environment every time we play at Mohegan Sun Arena and we will once again need their help against a great opponent like Oklahoma.”

