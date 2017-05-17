UNH baseball is on its way to NCAA Tournament

(WTNH)–The University of New Haven baseball team is looking to keep its hot playing rolling right into the NCAA Tournament.
The Chargers, coming off their impressive run to the NE-10 tournament title, head to the Regionals to take on Dominican College tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.
It will be UNH’s first D-2 tournament appearance since 2013. Head coach Chris Celano thought his team had a chance when the season started.
Southern Connecticut State also left today for the regionals. The Owls open with St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday morning at 11 a.m.