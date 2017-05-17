UNH baseball is on its way to NCAA Tournament

Published:

(WTNH)–The University of New Haven baseball team is looking to keep its hot playing rolling right into the NCAA Tournament.

The Chargers, coming off their impressive run to the NE-10 tournament title, head to the Regionals to take on Dominican College tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.

It will be UNH’s first D-2 tournament appearance since 2013. Head coach Chris Celano thought his team had a chance when the season started.

Southern Connecticut State also left today for the regionals. The Owls open with St. Thomas Aquinas Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

