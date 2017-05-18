Highlights: UConn baseball blanks East Carolina, 6-0, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

What a thrill for the UConn baseball team tonight.

The Huskies getting a chance to play in the brand new Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. UConn just one game out of first place in the American Athletic Conference, taking on a struggling East Carolina team.

The Huskies seemed to be feeling right at home in the Yard Goats’ dugout. There was a good crowd on hand, too. 2,820 fans packed the Dunk on Thursday night.

UConn tried to get them some runs. They’d get on the board in the third. Two men on for Alex LaFay, he takes a pitch deep to left and it leaves the Yard Goats’ yard.

Huskies were in front, 3-0.

They’d tack on three more and get a great outing from pitcher Tim Cate, who twirled a complete game shutout. He struck out eight.

UConn wins, 6-0.

