Highlights: UConn baseball blanks East Carolina, 6-0, at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

By Published:

What a thrill for the UConn baseball team tonight.

The Huskies getting a chance to play in the brand new Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. UConn just one game out of first place in the American Athletic Conference, taking on a struggling East Carolina team.

The Huskies seemed to be feeling right at home in the Yard Goats’ dugout. There was a good crowd on hand, too. 2,820 fans packed the Dunk on Thursday night.

UConn tried to get them some runs. They’d get on the board in the third. Two men on for Alex LaFay, he takes a pitch deep to left and it leaves the Yard Goats’ yard.

Huskies were in front, 3-0.

They’d tack on three more and get a great outing from pitcher Tim Cate, who twirled a complete game shutout. He struck out eight.

UConn wins, 6-0.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s