NFL says ‘no records’ show that Tom Brady had a concussion

(ABC NEWS) — The National Football League responded today to reports that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sustained a concussion last season, saying that there are “no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion.”

“We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots’ home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement.

“There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms,” the statement added.

The NFL said they have been in contact with the NFL Player’s Association and they are working on gathering more information, adding that the “health and safety of our players is our foremost priority.”

 

The NFL’s response comes after Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, expressed concern about her husband’s health in an interview with “CBS This Morning” that aired today.

“He had a concussion last year. I mean he has concussions pretty much every … I mean, we don’t talk about it … but he does have concussions,” Bundchen said.

“I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through … that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you,” Bundchen added.

Bundchen’s comments garnered a firestorm of reaction on Twitter, and come two days after Brady said in an interview with ESPN that he hopes to continue playing football into his “mid-40s.”

