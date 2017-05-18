Southern Connecticut Conference announces girls’ lacrosse playoff pairings

Fourth-seeded Branford will take on rival Guilford in Round 1.

(WTNH)–The Southern Connecticut Conference has released its girls’ lacrosse playoff pairings.

The conference tournament will begin on Saturday, semifinal games will be played next Tuesday, at the home field of the higher seeds, and the championship game will be held next Thursday at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven.

Check out the schedule below:

First Round – Saturday, May 20

#6 Jonathan Law at #3 Lauralton Hall – 3 p.m.

#5 Guilford at #4 Branford – 3 p.m.

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 23

Jonathan Law/Lauralton Hall winner at #2 Daniel Hand – time TBA

Branford/Guilford winner at #1 Cheshire – time TBA

Championship Game – Thursday, May 25 @Ken Strong Stadium – West Haven HS – 5:30 p.m.

