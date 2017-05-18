UConn baseball pumped to take field at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

(WTNH)–The UConn baseball team is wrapping up the regular season on Thursday night. The Huskies will play the first game of three against East Carolina at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. (The other two will be back in Storrs).

UConn has won five of its last seven games and is just one game back of first place in the American Athletic Conference. East Carolina is in last place in the league.

Huskies coaches and players are really looking forward to taking the field tonight in Hartford.

“Everybody gets really jacked up when you play at a field like that,” said junior Willy Yahn. “It’s going to be real fun to see how many Connecticut fans we can get out, we’re in the middle of Hartford so it’ll be a little bit easier.”

“It should be a great night. Hopefully a lot of Connecticut shows up, we’d love to fill the park.”

It’ll be great weather for a baseball game tonight. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. We’ll have highlights on News 8 at 10 and 11 pm.

