After cutting back on the Ben & Jerry’s, Morgan Tuck has emerged as Connecticut Sun’s biggest threat

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun are in Indiana, taking on the Fever on Friday night. After one game, it’s pretty clear to see who the best player on the team is–former UConn star Morgan Tuck.

Tuck led the Sun with 21 points in the season opener. She’s a threat from anywhere on the floor, but her biggest obstacle so far has been staying healthy. Tuck missed a chunk of last season with an injury, which required surgery.

She changed her diet this offseason–which is never easy.

“I changed my eating habits, make sure that I’m lifting a lot, trying to get really strong, just control the things that I can at the time,” Tuck said.

“Ice cream is my favorite thing to eat, I really limit it and now I have it like once every two weeks, instead of a couple times a week.”

Tuck played 38 minutes in the Sun’s season opener.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s