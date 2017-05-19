After cutting back on the Ben & Jerry’s, Morgan Tuck has emerged as Connecticut Sun’s biggest threat

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun are in Indiana, taking on the Fever on Friday night. After one game, it’s pretty clear to see who the best player on the team is–former UConn star Morgan Tuck.

Tuck led the Sun with 21 points in the season opener. She’s a threat from anywhere on the floor, but her biggest obstacle so far has been staying healthy. Tuck missed a chunk of last season with an injury, which required surgery.

She changed her diet this offseason–which is never easy.

“I changed my eating habits, make sure that I’m lifting a lot, trying to get really strong, just control the things that I can at the time,” Tuck said.

“Ice cream is my favorite thing to eat, I really limit it and now I have it like once every two weeks, instead of a couple times a week.”

Tuck played 38 minutes in the Sun’s season opener.

