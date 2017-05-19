Didi Gregorious off to another hot start for surging Yankees

New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius, right celebrates with Gary Sanchez (24) after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tim Adleman during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WTNH)–The Yankees got off to a rough start to the season in Tampa, stumbling out of the gate and losing four of their first five games, including two to the Rays. But since then, the Bombers have been on fire–going 23-10 and taking over first place in the A.L. East.

The Bombers are back in Tampa on Friday night to start a three-game series.

Dido Gregorius didn’t play in the opening series– he spent the first month of the season on the dsiabled list. Since coming back, Gregorius has picked up where he left off last season, when he hit a career-high 20 homers.

He’s batting .320 this year on a team riding a nice offensive wave.

“I just took the healing process good and just did all of the things they told me to,” Gregorious said. “Things don’t always go your way, I think when you learn that, you’ll accept the game more.”

The Yankees have scored the most runs in the American League this year.

