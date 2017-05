(WTNH)–High school softball teams are still jockeying for playoff positioning as the regular season winds down.

There was a big battle in Class L on Friday afternoon. A pair of 14-win teams, who also just happen to be neighbors, going at it.

Hand of Madison paying a visit to Guilford. The Tigers had an early lead and would add to it on a double by Sophie Schreck. It would score Gina Ciotti. Hand goes up, 3-0.

They’d win this one, 7-3.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

