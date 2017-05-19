Mets legend Doc Gooden to speak at Danbury Westerners Celebrity Breakfast

(WTNH)–Former New York Mets great Doc Gooden is coming to Danbury next month.
The former Cy Young winner and World Series champion will be a guest speaker at the Danbury Westerners’ 23rd annual celebrity breakfast on Friday, June 9.
The Westerners are part of the New England College Baseball League.
The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Danbury’s Amber Room Colonnade. Tables of 10 at the event are going for $350. Individual tickets are also available.
