Mets legend Doc Gooden to speak at Danbury Westerners Celebrity Breakfast

By Published:
New York Mets pitcher Dwight Doc Gooden works his way to a win over San Francisco pitching seven innings, giving up seven hits and no runs at Shea Stadium in New York, Tuesday, April 22, 1993. The Mets shut out the Giants 10-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTNH)–Former New York Mets great Doc Gooden is coming to Danbury next month.

The former Cy Young winner and World Series champion will be a guest speaker at the Danbury Westerners’ 23rd annual celebrity breakfast on Friday, June 9.

The Westerners are part of the New England College Baseball League.

The breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Danbury’s Amber Room Colonnade. Tables of 10 at the event are going for $350. Individual tickets are also available.

For more information, check out the Danbury Westerners’ website here.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s