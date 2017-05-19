Police department names new K-9 after Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs with quarterback Tom Brady’s, far left, recovered Super Bowl jersey as they joke around during Boston Red Sox home opening day ceremonies at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the baseball game. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — Gronk will soon be tracking down criminals, sniffing for drugs and acting as the furry face of a Massachusetts police department.

No, not New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

This Gronk is the Athol Police Department’s new dog. The year-old German shepherd is undergoing a 14-week training program.

Gronk’s namesake was first reported by the Athol Daily News.

Chief Russell Kleber said Gronk will be the department’s first K-9 officer in seven or eight years. He says he wanted to name the dog after a Boston sports figure and recalled that the real Gronk has a connection to town.

After attending a nearby charity event in February, the Patriots player stopped by an Athol Subway shop and ordered a footlong chicken, cheese and guacamole sandwich that the restaurant’s owner dubbed the Big Subkowski.

Information from: The (Greenfield, Mass.) Recorder, http://www.recorder.com

