Seven sets of brothers make St. Bernard lacrosse a family affair

(WTNH)–Every game, every huddle ends the same way.

“You don’t really notice it when we get in the huddle and break down and we say ‘family.'”

But it’s fitting for this team. There are 34 players on the roster, with 7–seven–sets of brothers.

“It was funny at the beginning of the season when i got the roster and i started looking through it and putting everything together I realized that this was something that doesn’t always happen.”

Kyle Legnos is in his second year as head coach of the Saints. Earlier this month, the team qualified for the state tournament, and he credits the family atmosphere for the success.

“These guys, they get along pretty well anyway, even last year when we still had a few sets of brothers but—they like each other.”

“Yeah it’s a little ridiculous, I don’t know, it just worked out that way I guess,” said sophomore Burke Niles.

“I think it’s really special, it lets everybody come together and not get too down on themselves when they mess up because they know someone is looking out for them.”

Senior Goalie Allen Schroeder has a younger brother on the team–freshman Danny Schroeder. They’re both goalies, and the older Schroeder is making sure his little brother learns everything he can.

“He’s taking my spot on the team next year. I’m kind of happy that he’s taking my spot, it’s like the legacy. He’s going to be better than me.”

As the program continues to improve, every player–even if they’re not related, just wants what’s best for the team.

“Everybody is a brother on this team. Everyone is looking out for each other.”

