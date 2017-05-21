NBA Draft Profile: De’Aaron Fox

Here at SportzEdge, we’re breaking down the NBA Draft prospects like no one else (OK, a lot of other people do this, but still). We’ll have profiles of the top players in this year’s draft, so you can determine which guys you’d like your team to choose, based on 3-minute highlight videos and your boy’s synopsis of their games. (It’s cool–we watch a lot of college hoops). Check it out:

De’Aaron Fox

6-3, 187 lbs.

Kentucky

Freshman

STRENGTHS: De’Aaron Fox His surname is perfect…this kid is the quickest player in the draft. Fox has blinding speed, good length (6-3), and tremendous athleticism. He’s crafty with the ball, a good decision maker and a creative finisher around the rim, and he’s also one of the best defensive players in this draft class. The Houston native averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for Kentucky last season.

He also showed great competitiveness in taking on one of his key rivals in this class, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. Fox tormented Ball in their Sweet 16 matchup, scoring 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting and 13-of-15 from the free throw line. Kentucky eliminated the Bruins, 86-75.

This kid is fantastic attacking the basket, and knows how to make the right play, whether it’s diving to the rim, pulling up for a midrange J or floater, or kicking to shooters on the perimeter. He certainly had a lot of them to play with at Kentucky last year.

WEAKNESSES: Like one of his best comps, Rajon Rondo (he even looks a little like him), Fox isn’t a great shooter. He was downright poor from three-point range last season, shooting at 24.6%. He’s going to need to improve on that if he wants to make an impact at the next level. His jumper isn’t bad-looking, and he’s got a nice floater and mid-range pull up, but it breaks down from further out.

BOTTOM LINE: This kid has the chance to be a special player. His speed, shiftiness, court vision, defensive awareness, length and athleticism make him a sure-fire lottery pick, and potentially, a point guard that an NBA team can build around for years to come. Like Rajon Rondo or another comparative player, Elfrid Payton, Fox needs to improve his jump shot. In a league that is becoming more and more three-point-happy, that’s going to be imperative. If he can do that, he’ll be terrific at the next level. With several teams at the top of the draft in need of floor generals, don’t expect him to fall very far.

