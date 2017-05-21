Theo Epstein nostalgic as he delivers speech at Yale Class Day

By Published:

(WTNH)–Yale held its annual “Class Day” on Sunday, celebrating another group of outgoing graduates in New Haven. The guest speaker was also a Yale grad–Theo Epstein, who is the architect of World Series championship teams with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Theo always enjoys coming back to the Elm City, where as a student he served as the sports editor of the Yale Daily News. Back then, he was most known for his controversial article on why football coach Carm Cozza should step down.

“It just brings back all of the memories of being 17 to 21 years old, and all of the great times I had outside of the classroom, with all my friends and people I haven’t thought of in a long time and people I’m still friends with to this day,” Epstein said. “I think it’s such an innocent time when you’re in college figuring out who you are, and getting uplifted by all of the great people around you. Maybe something you don’t appreciate until years and years later.”

Epstein even got the chance to meet the new “Handsome Dan.”

